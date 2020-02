URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Accused murderer Michael Henslick is facing his first day of trial at the Champaign County Courthouse today.

Henslick, 31, is charged with multiple counts of first-degree murder for the 2009 death of his former Mahomet-Seymour classmate and Candlewood Estates neighbor Holly Cassano, who was 22-years-old at the time.

Reporter Aaron Eades is live-tweeting today’s proceedings — follow along below or by heading to https://twitter.com/WCIA3Eades.

HENSLICK TRIAL: Defense initially objects to cameras in the courtroom, but Judge Heidi Ladd overrules it. "I think justice thrives in the light of day", she says. @WCIA3 pic.twitter.com/qTwmAd6uEP — Aaron Eades (@WCIA3Eades) February 11, 2020

State's Attorney Julia Rietz delivers opening statements. She tells story of Cassano getting off work, going home, Henslick's alleged presence there, and Cassano's mother later finding her dead the next morning @WCIA3 pic.twitter.com/KYI95k02sy — Aaron Eades (@WCIA3Eades) February 11, 2020

Rietz says Henslick slept on the couch, Holly slept in the bed. Says he woke up, went to the kitchen, got a knife, and stabbed Holly to death. Says investigators found blood all over Cassano's mobile home @WCIA3 — Aaron Eades (@WCIA3Eades) February 11, 2020

Rietz relates how investigators collected blood, semen, and DNA samples that were sent to crime labs for evaluation. Says they followed leads for years. "This defendant, Michael Henslick, was one of those leads." @WCIA3 — Aaron Eades (@WCIA3Eades) February 11, 2020

Rietz continues. "Based on his own statement to the investigators…" he committed the offense, she says. "You will hear him, in his own words, initially deny, but ultimately admit." This, after she says investigators linked him to the case via DNA from a cigarette butt @WCIA3 — Aaron Eades (@WCIA3Eades) February 11, 2020

Rietz says she expects the jury will find him guilty, saying "he did so with exceptionally brutal and heinous behavior, indicative of wanton cruelty." Rietz steps down. @WCIA3 — Aaron Eades (@WCIA3Eades) February 11, 2020

Asst. Public Defender Lindsey Yanchus delivers her opening statement. "Holly Cassano died," she says, "Michael Henslick did not kill Holly Cassano." @WCIA3 pic.twitter.com/PLSLPcdQgW — Aaron Eades (@WCIA3Eades) February 11, 2020

Yanchus says the case is complex, but the SA is presenting it as simple. "Pay attention to the leads," she says, "Pay attention to the leads that weren't followed." @WCIA3 — Aaron Eades (@WCIA3Eades) February 11, 2020

Her statement is significantly shorter than Rietz's. Says investigators used "physical aggression" when interrogating Henslick. "The only verdict you will be able to reach is not guilty," she concludes @WCIA3 — Aaron Eades (@WCIA3Eades) February 11, 2020

SA calls their first witness: Amber Nakashian, former friend of both Cassano and Henslick (also HC's cousin) She says she and MH had a flirtation in 2009, but nothing ever came of it @WCIA3 — Aaron Eades (@WCIA3Eades) February 11, 2020

Nakashian says she texted with MH the day after HC was found dead. Didn't mention him to investigators because she didn't think it was relevant at the time @WCIA3 — Aaron Eades (@WCIA3Eades) February 11, 2020

Yanchus briefly cross-examines her, confirming she and MH were friends. Then Rietz calls next witness– Oscar Nuku, who worked with HC at Meijer. He says he saw her at work on 11/1/09. Last he heard from her was a text message that said "hey" @WCIA3 — Aaron Eades (@WCIA3Eades) February 11, 2020

Rietz calls HC's former coworker Blake Sears. Testifies that she saw HC that night when she brought cookies to work. Knew of MH, but not personally. @WCIA3 — Aaron Eades (@WCIA3Eades) February 11, 2020

Rietz calls Toni Cassano. She says HV was to be at her home at 9 AM on 11/2/09. When she didn't show up, Toni went over to HC's house, found her dead in the bedroom @WCIA3 — Aaron Eades (@WCIA3Eades) February 11, 2020

Toni says she touched Holly's leg, which felt cold. Says she said a prayer then went outside to call 911. Jury is shown pictures of Holly's body, blood on carpets, outside of trailer. @WCIA3 — Aaron Eades (@WCIA3Eades) February 11, 2020

Yanchus cross-examines, confirms she had no idea who Henslick was at the time. Then Rietz calls next witness, Doug Bialeschki, first CCSO deputy to respond to the scene. Says he met a "hysterical" woman outside the trailer, but didn't identify her @WCIA3 — Aaron Eades (@WCIA3Eades) February 11, 2020

Bia. says he took care to not disturb the scene. Radioed investigators when he saw Cassano's body. Medics arrived to confirm she was dead, and guarded the scene. @WCIA3 — Aaron Eades (@WCIA3Eades) February 11, 2020