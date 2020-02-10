Trial to begin for man accused of 2009 murder

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — After turning down a plea deal, a man accused of murdering a Mahomet woman more than 10 years ago will stand trial Tuesday morning.

Michael Henslick, 31, appeared in court twice on Monday — first for a pretrial hearing, then for the selection of jury members who will hear his trial throughout the rest of this week.

Henslick, who is accused of assaulting and stabbing his former Mahomet-Seymour classmate and Candlewood Estates mobile home park neighbor Holly Cassano to death in 2009, has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

Sixteen jurors have been selected to hear the case against Henslick; 12 jurors are regular jurors and 4 are alternate jurors who could be called if one of the original 12 is unable to serve.

Nearly 4 hours after starting, 12 jury members and 4 alternates have been selected. Henslick's trial is slated to begin tomorrow morning at 9 a.m. @WCIA3 — Lyndsay Jones (@__lyndsayjones) February 10, 2020

Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Reitz said Henslick had previously been offered a plea deal if he agreed to plead guilty; Henslick declined to change his plea.

He could face 20-60 years in prison if he is found guilty of any of the charges against him. Prosecutors have said they plan to pursue a life sentence.

In 2009, police gathered DNA evidence at the scene that eventually led them to Henslick; they say that because he failed to show up for various probation and court hearings despite multiple arrests over the years, they weren’t able to connect the DNA to him until nearly 10 years later.

Police also say Henslick admitted to the crime during interrogations; how much of those interrogation videos jury members will see during the trial had been a subject of disagreement between state’s attorneys and Henslick’s public defenders.

His trial is slated to begin Tuesday at 9 a.m. with Judge Heidi Ladd presiding.