EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A murder trial in Effingham County that has already been pushed back once has now been delayed again.

Christopher Glass is charged in the shooting death of Kimberly Mattingly earlier this year. His trial was first moved from September to this week. Now, it was moved to November 23.

Another man, Aaron Kaiser, was found guilty last month of concealing Mattingly’s death on his property. His sentencing is set for Friday.