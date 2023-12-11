WAUKEGAN, Ill. — A judge in Lake County set a trial date Monday for the man accused of the mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July Parade.

Proceedings are set to begin in February 2024 and Robert Crimo III is planning to represent himself.

Crimo III, who prosecutors say opened fire on crowds of people watching the parade in 2022, is facing more than 100 charges, including dozens of first-degree murder and attempted murder charges.

Seven people were killed, dozens were hurt and countless others were traumatized in the shooting.

Crimo III pleaded not guilty to all charges and is currently being held without bond.

Crimo’s father, Robert Crimo Jr., is serving a 60-day jail sentence after pleading guilty to several counts of reckless conduct. He sponsored his son’s application for a FOID card, which allowed him to by the firearms.

