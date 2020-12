MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A trial date has been set regarding the 2018 Macon County sheriff’s race.

According to court records, the trial date was set for December 10 and December 18 at 9:30 a.m. This comes after the trial had been pushed back twice.

Tony Brown was declared the winner over Jim Root in 2018 by one vote. Root contested those results.

The circuit court said they narrowed down some of the contested ballots, but not all of them.