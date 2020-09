MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A trial date has been set in the Macon County Sheriff recount case.

It will hopefully settle the issue of contested ballots in the ongoing recount case of the 2018 Macon County Sheriff race.

Democrat Tony Brown was declared the winner by one vote in 2018. Lt. Jim Root has contested the results.

A manual recount in July resulted in 18 more votes for Brown. But there are still over 1,300 ballots contested that will be the subject of the October trial.