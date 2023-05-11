SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Trial is set to begin next week for a man accused of killing an elderly Springfield woman more than four years ago.

58-year-old David Smith, from the northern Illinois town of Lindenwood, will go on trial Monday to face three counts of first-degree murder. Those charges are in connection to the death of 80-year-old Donna Bricker, who was found dead in a home near Elliot and Walnut Streets on or around Jan. 6, 2019.

The indictment, released by the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office, said Smith strangled Bricker, stabbed her in the chest with a pair of metal scissors and struck her in head. He knew, the indictment alleged, that these acts created a strong probability of great bodily harm or death to Bricker.

Smith was arrested the following March and was indicted the next month. After multiple delays over the last four years due to new evidence being submitted, the State’s Attorney’s Office appears to be moving forward to begin trial.