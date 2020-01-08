Trial continues for woman arrested for DUI

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The trial of 29-year old Ashia Marshall was continued Wednesday for more evidence to be analyzed.

Marshall was arrested and charged for a DUI, possession of cocaine, and leaving the scene of an accident after a hit and run in December. Prosecutors say items found in her car on the night of the arrest have yet to be assigned to a lab tech but should be by March. Her pre-trial has been extended to March 3.

Marshall is also facing DUI charges after driving her car off the unfinished Bradley Avenue Bridge in September. Her blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit during that incident.

