DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Pretrial has begun for a man accused of shooting a Decatur police officer in January.

Joseph Williams is accused of shooting Officer Stephanie Vail as he ran away from her during a traffic stop. During the pursuit, Decatur Police said he turned and fired a shot. The bullet hit a pole and shattered, with the fragments hitting Vail in the face and shoulder.

Williams could face 45 years to life in prison if convicted.