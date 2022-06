SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Fair announced a new headliner for this year’s line-up.

Emmy Award-winning host of “The Daily Show” Trevor Noah will bring his stand-up comedy to the Illinois Lottery Grandstand stage. That will be on Friday, August 19.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, June 23 at 10 a.m. at the Illinois State Fair Box Office and online.