Trent Frazier partners with Health Alliance

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A healthy lifestyle is the name of the game for U of I athletes, and one well-known basketball player is helping promote that message.

Trent Frazier is partnering with the Health Alliance to do this, and it’s all thanks to the name image likeness policy.

Jana Perry is the Vice President of Strategy and Marketing at Health Alliance. She said Frazier has a passion for health and wellness on and off the court. They wanted to partner with him to spread that message to more people in Champaign-Urbana.

“He is known so well in the community, and it’s one of Health Alliance’s missions to be a trusted resource in the community. So, we think this partnership with Trent to get health and wellness, both physical and mental health and wellness resources to community members, is the right way to go,” she said.

Perry said they will be doing a lot of virtual events with Frazier in the coming months. She said that could include virtual cooking and exercise classes, social media posts, and you could even see a dance class in the future.