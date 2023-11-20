CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — For more than 50 years, Tate Trees in Champaign has supplied the community with Christmas trees. They opened their doors for another holiday season on Monday.

It’s a tradition as old as Christmas itself: Christmas trees, and taking the family out to find the perfect one for the season.

“We get to see some of the same people every year and be part of their tradition, which is something we can’t imagine kicking off the holiday season without,” Tate Tree’s Katie Hansens said. “And we get to spend time as a family. We’ve grown up doing this.”

Katie Hansens said the best part of the family business is seeing other families, like hers, enjoy this special holiday tradition.

“For us, it’s always been a tradition to have a real tree, to come out with the family and look at all the trees, and pick one out. They smell really good. And then bringing it home and setting it up, putting the lights on it, and the ornaments together is just something that’s really special.”

Her sister Grace agrees that trees, for some — like her family — are a yearly tradition.

“Dedicating time to pick out your Christmas tree and really finding the focus of your home during the holidays, while spending time with your family to do it, makes it a good tradition for everyone,” she said.

Picking out the perfect Christmas tree brings a child-like excitement to all. Just ask 9-year-old Evelyn Brault.

“This seems really exciting because I just love picking out something that we could have for the year and just decorate and just be happy,” Brault said.

As for how the trees look this year, like Clark Griswold said: “Looks great. Little full, lotta sap.”