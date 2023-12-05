DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — If you’re looking for some holiday fun in Decatur, how about a holiday sleigh ride — in a golf cart? It’s the Fifth Annual Trees on the Tees at the Hickory Point Golf Course.

It starts on Wednesday and will remain open for the next two weeks, Wednesday through Sunday. Families can take a golf cart ride through the course to see Christmas trees, lights and more. They will also have a virtual reality experience to see Santa’s workshop.

“From the staff and Park District side, everyone comes and helps out,” said Katie Myers, Director of Marketing with the Decatur Park District. “So people from the zoo, or people from our Parks Department, Admin Building, Arts Department — everybody comes out and helps. It makes it a great experience.”

The Park District said they’ve sold 16,000 tickets for this year’s event so far. There are 900 tickets left. Tickets can be purchased through this link.