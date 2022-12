CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – For decades Susan Vanschoyck has had the privilege of carrying on a family tradition.

The tradition of her family’s 1950’s aluminum Christmas tree.

This year, Susan decided she didn’t want to keep the tree all to herself. So, she asked her assisted living facility, Evergreen Place, if she could have a corner to show off her tree.

Little did she know it would bring memories to so many residents around her.