URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — This year is the second of a relatively new Urbana Christmas tradition, which is bringing different Christmas trees from around the world to city restaurants.

It’s called Trees and Lights Around the World. On Friday, Mayor Diane Marlin visited a few participating restaurants and local artist Leslie Kimble drew artwork on their windows to commemorate the occasion. Decorations range from country flags and special ornaments to ice cream props.

Main Scoop Ice Cream owner Jessica Hanson said she just opened her store on Thursday and was honored to be a part of this project.

“We’re so excited to be a part of the downtown community,” Hanson said. “We have two other locations, both in Mahomet and in Monticello that are also downtown. So we just love that vibe of the downtown community having neighboring businesses right there that we collaborate and connect with.”

Those who would like to see the displays can go to downtown Urbana, where they’ll be inside certain businesses until Dec. 23rd. Here is a link to the event.