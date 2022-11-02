CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The 29th annual Tree of Hope and 36th annual Recognition Event will be held on Nov. 3 at the CityView Events and Meeting Center from 4 – 6 p.m.

The Developmental Services Center is hosting the event to celebrate the kickoff of this year’s Tree of Hope campaign. DSC will introduce the 2022 Tree of Hope spokesfamily, Caleb and Cali Montgomery, and their mother, Amber Fitzgerald, and announce the Tree of Hope fundraising goal.

DSC will also present special recognition awards to many organizations and individuals. These include Champaign Unit 4 Schools, Wendy Wallace, Brad Allen and Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.

“Tree of Hope is a special time of the year at DSC,” Danielle Matthews, DSC Chief Executive Officer said. “We are able to highlight the amazing work our Direct Support Professionals do each day on behalf of so many individuals and families right here in our communities.”

The Tree of Hope is DSC’s largest fundraiser of the year. Donations directly impact their programs and services allowing DSC to continue providing supports for more than 1,100 children and adults with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities or delays each year.

Each gift received between now and Jan. 31, 2023, helps light the Tree of Hope, located on the corner of Prospect Avenue and Marketview Drive in Champaign. DSC say the lights signify the services they provide.

Each time a bulb is lit, it represents $50 in contributions to the campaign, thus, allowing DSC to provide the resources and services vital to a brighter future for individuals with developmental and/or intellectual disabilities and their families.

To make a contribution, visit DSC’s website here or call 356-9176.