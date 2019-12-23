Tree of Hope supports local family

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — An organization that supports people with developmental and intellectual disabilities is making a push during the holiday season to help a local family.

DSC is supporting the Hayn family this year. 4-year-old Garrett Hayn was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder when he was 21-months-old. He began working with a DSC therapist, who began having concerns about delays his younger sister, Everly, was experiencing. The organization set her up with a therapist as well.

The Hayn family says before Garrett’s diagnosis, “we did not know about the services provided by DSC and what a community resource they are for so many families in Champaign and Ford counties! We feel fortunate for the opportunity to have received services for Garrett and Everly and want others to know what an amazing resource DSC is to our community!”

To learn more about the organization and how to donate, click here.