Tree of Hope 2020 campaign helps area families

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The holiday season is all about giving and one local fundraiser has been helping families in need for nearly 30 years. It is the Tree of Hope for the Developmental Services Center (DSC) in Champaign.

DSC helps people with disabilities and their families. Their mission is to help people live a full and meaningful life. Their annual Tree of Hope fundraiser helps them do just that.

The Tree of Hope is up at the corner of Marketview Drive and Prospect Avenue. DSC lights a bulb for every $50 added to their fundraiser.

The Freres’s are this year’s Tree of Hope spokes-family. Charlotte is the youngest of the bunch at 3 years old. She has a severe form of Spina Bifida and a genetic condition called DiGeorge Syndrome, which causes developmental delays among other issues.

“I feel like we’re trying to be–as best we can–a voice for all of those families to let the whole know, ‘Hey look, we have kids like Charlotte, kids and adults all over the place.’ We have great organizations like DSC trying to plug them into the community and make their lives as full as they possible can be,” said Charlotte’s father, Bryan Freres.

Charlotte still does not talk, but her mom and dad said she is doing great with learning how to sign.

This year’s tree of Hope goal is set at $175,000.