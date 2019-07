CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s the final resting place for thousands, but some of the grave markers at Mount Hope Cemetery can’t even be seen.

Recent storms have knocked down trees and branches at the cemetery between Pennsylvania and Florida Avenues.











Plus the grass and weeds are overgrown as well.

Clean up crews say they are not ignoring the issue.

They are working on it piece by piece to get it all cleaned up.