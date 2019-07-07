Treating kennel cough

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Veterinarians are warning dog owners about an uptick in the spread of kennel cough this time of year.

In the summertime, more people take their dogs out to dog parks, travel and sometimes leave their pets at kennels when they go on vacations without them. That leads to more interaction between dogs.

Doctor Traci Gilbert, a veterinarian at the Champaign County Humane Society, explained the biggest symptom people need to look out for.

“The biggest symptom you’ll see is like a goose-honking cough,” Gilbert said. “It’s a dry cough. It won’t sound wet. It will be pretty persistent and sound pretty distinct.”

Gilbert said you should also keep an eye on your dog’s appetite and energy levels.

Some of the things that lead to kennel cough can be prevented by vaccinations. Many kennels and dog parks require dogs to be vaccinated before they’re allowed to visit.