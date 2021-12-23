Treasurer returns money to hospital through man’s estate

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Treasurer has given $90,000 to a Chicago children’s hospital, the latest gift from one man’s estate.



The office of Treasurer Mike Frerichs, a former Champaign state senator, returned the money to Shriners Hospitals for Children. The funds are from the estate of Army veteran Ernest Ulrich, who died in 1999. They were passed through the Treasurer’s Unclaimed Property Program, which aims to reunite people with unclaimed money.



Daniel Winter, the hospital’s Development Officer, said the $90,000 can cover the cost of two patients receiving spine rods to correct scoliosis.



The Treasurer’s office said Ulrich left $2.1 million to non-profits, and the office has now delivered funds to five of those organizations.