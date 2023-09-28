DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Museum Society is set to host a traveling Holocaust exhibit in Danville.

The 40-panel exhibit, titled “Courage to Remember,” will be showcased from Oct. 10 to Nov. 10. It is a traveling display curated by the Simon Wiesenthal Museum of Tolerance and sponsored by the Holocaust Education Center and the Champaign-Urbana Jewish Federation. Visitors can explore the exhibit during the museum’s regular operating hours from Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In addition to the regular exhibit viewing, the Vermilion County Museum will host a special open house on Oct. 26 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. This event will feature a notable presentation by Holocaust survivor Bill Gingold, who will speak at 6 p.m.

For further inquiries and information, the museum can be contacted at 217-442-2922 or in person at 116 N. Gilbert Street in Danville.