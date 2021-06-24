Travelers could see sticker shock booking flights

ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) – Across the country people have been waiting for a year and a half to travel again. Now, more and more people are taking to the skies, but they’re faced with high prices and cancelled flights.

Travel agents say the best thing you can do is start looking and booking sooner, rather than later.

Travel agencies said people are traveling right now like they’ve never seen before.

One agent with Direct Travel Company said 2022 is going to be the best year they’ve ever had. But agents also are experiencing flight schedule changes that are out of control. They credit that to airlines, travel agencies and hotels across the country not having the man power.

Beth Mill is the owner and agent at Travel by Beth in St. Joseph. She said a lot of airlines won’t fly planes that aren’t full. Which means a lot of your flights are getting rescheduled or cancelled.

“They can be frustrated sometimes and we do our very best to explain the current situation. People don’t realize there are fleets, there are tons of aircraft in storage right now. It’s just the way of the world,” Mills said.

One agent said they are seeing thousands of changes a week. They said it’s best if you can have your flight itinerary. They said with the sudden changes you might not get notified of a change until hours before your flight, but if you are checking your own flight schedule you may know sooner.







