ARTHUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Fireworks in one Central Illinois small town have people coming from all over just to get a view. Arthur’s firework show was postponed, but with love and help from the community, the show continued for its 23rd year.

Firework shows across Central Illinois have been getting canceled or postponed because of the weather. Arthur was almost on that list, but the founder and organizer of the show say a year without fireworks just won’t happen in Arthur.

“I think that when thousands of people come out to enjoy what you do and they appreciate it, that just makes you want to try harder and make it better,” said Larry Schlabach, the organizer.

When the community asked for a fireworks show in 2000, Larry Schlabach signed up for the job. They created the Niagara Falls display, the wall of fire, and fireballs that have been captivating people for 20 years.

“It’s just cool to be a part of something that everybody works towards. And it’s exciting,” said Schlabach.

“But we’ve kind of turned this into an annual family tradition. Watch the fireworks participate in the parade and just have a good family time,” said Terry Daugherty

Daugherty was born and raised in Arthur, and he says this display shows exactly what his town is all about.

“This community is very tight. They all know each other very well and support each other,” said Daugherty.

“The cannons were built right here in Arthur. The wheels were built by a wagon builder right outside of town. The rest of it was built in a local fabricating welding shop,” said Schlabach.

Now he and his wife Brenda travel from Delaware every year to experience it. They say what they get in Arthur, they can’t get anywhere else.

“These are some of the most phenomenal fireworks we have ever seen for such a small community. They’re just phenomenal,” said Brenda Daugherty.

“This is a very classic example of small-town America,” said Terry Daugherty.



