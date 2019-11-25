Travel officials get ready for Thanksgiving travelers

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) – – TSA officials expect air travel to break records this Thanksgiving.

Wednesday, November 27 is expected to be the busiest travel day before the holiday, while Sunday is expected to be the busiest after. TSA says 26.8 million passengers are expected to fly places between November 22 and December 2.

Willard officials say they are expecting a busy week, and want to remind passengers to give themselves plenty of time going through security. The airport will have a cutoff for checking in 30 minutes before each flight.

While Willard is a smaller airport, officials say anything that happens at O’Hare could have ripple effects. “If there’s weather in Chicago, which is our main market, then you could have trouble getting out of O’Hare,” Willard American Airlines GM Andy Mohr says. “There could be some delays from there, coming in and out of here, so just be prepared for that.” Mohr says people also tend to overpack during the holidays, so either keep an eye on the weight of the luggage or be prepared to pay extra. If you plan on traveling with food, anything that can be spilled or sprayed should go in checked luggage. Solid foods can stay with carry-on items.