Trash, recycling increase during stay-at-home order

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — With more people staying home, recycling centers have a lot more to pick up. Illini Recycling workers have been taking care of about ten percent more than usual.

All of their garbage haulers always wear gloves, and they are doing their best to stay far away from customers. But when it comes to recycling, it’s important that customers are smart about what they put out.

“Don’t try to recycle paper towels, or Kleenexes, things that have touched your face or your mouths because recycling is handled more because it has to be sorted. So that is something that is going to have to be touched, and that’s very unsafe right now,” said Illini Recycling Officer Manager Cindi Long.

If you do have more trash than will fit in your bins, make sure you bag it. Haulers aren’t allowed to pick up loose garbage right now for their own safety.