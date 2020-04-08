Transit service exploring uses of CARES act funding

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — After offering free rides for the past few weeks, officials with Danville Mass Transit (DMT) have noted that “revenue is definitely down.”

DMT Director of Public Transportation Lisa Beith said they suspended charging fares March 17 so “we can keep people moving onto the bus and moving on back” past the fare box.

“It creates a barrier,” she said. “It’s all about keeping the distance. It’s about helping people out and helping our drivers out and keeping them safe.”

Beith said they have some ‘vague’ numbers on ridership. “Just going by last year or last month, we’re looking at a 30 to 50 percent decrease. A lot of that has to do with our shortened schedule. So we’re not running buses as late at night and not as early in the morning.”

“We haven’t been going to Champaign since before April,” she said, “That really hurt because that was a premium fare.”

According to the Federal Transit Administration (FTA), social distancing has caused a “drastic decrease in ridership and revenue” for transit providers. So federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act will help those agencies offset the financial impact of social distancing.

Through the CARES Act, the FTA will allocate $22.7 billion in funds to large and small urban areas and $2.2 billion to rural areas. DMT will be receiving $3 million.

Beith said Wednesday it was “hard to say” on exactly what they could use the funding for.

“We’re watching webinars and learning what expenses are eligible with that money,” she said. “We’ll have to be careful, we can’t just spend it on anything. Obviously, we don’t know how long this will go on for. Ridership and revenue impacts may be working against us for some time.”

According to Beith, they would be able to use the money on wages, protective personnel equipment, operating expenses, and cleaning costs. They also hired Newton’s to come in on Monday to clean their vehicles.

“We’ve also put a temporary plexiglass barrier between drivers and the general public to distance employees between passengers and vice versa,” she said. “That’s something we might get a little more permanent, barrier type equipment that would more of a permanent fixture then what we installed.”

“There are a lot of things we wouldn’t typically had done had it not been for the virus,” she said, adding that they might have to pay a premium price on some hard to find supplies.

Beith said they’re basing their plans on what Governor Pritzker has planned. “If he were to say everything is free to open up, we’d go back to regular hours and regular service.”