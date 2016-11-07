Transit groups help get out the vote

Update: 4:40 pm, 11/8/16, Tuesday

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA — Many had no problem hitching a ride to the polls this year. For the first time, C-U MTD offered free bus rides all day.

Many took advantage and say it helped get them to their polling places. One rider says the free rides might make a big difference in voter turnout. The rides run until 7:30 pm.

Original: 8:25 am, 11/7/16, Monday

CHAMPAIGN — Transportation organizations are making sure people have no excuse to stay home on Election Day. Many communities have resources to take people to polling places November 8.

“Public transit is a public service and so it just makes sense, on that day in particular, when there’s such a calling for civic duty, for the general public to be able to build all of that together and provide that perfect free open opportunity for people to do that civic duty, so it just all makes sense to us,” said Karl Gnadt, of CU-MTD.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY:

CU-MTD offering free rides from 5:30 am – 7:30 pm.

All you need is to know where your polling place is located.

COLES:

Democratic Headquarters: 345-1500

Republican Chairman: 549-4494

DOUGLAS:

DIAL-A-RIDE: (217) 639 – 5169

PIATT:

PIATTRAN Free rides, call one day in advance: (217) 762 – 7821