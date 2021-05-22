Transgender students protest names incorrectly read at graduation

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Graduation for UIUC wrapped up last week, but now, some graduates are protesting, specifically about the ceremony.

Some transgender students say their names were not correctly read during graduation.

Transgender students have what are called deadnames. Deadnames are the names they receive at birth.

Once a student transitions genders, he or she wants nothing to do with that name.

While attending graduation last week, one student recalls his dead name being announced.

“This is like a very underrepresented community and the university needs to make a change and this is just like the bare minimum that they can do to show respect,” said Cyrus Arnieri, the protest organizer. “Yeah, I think it’s really important to stand up for people like myself.”

UIUC responded with a statement, saying that the commencement team is working with graduates to correct the mistake.

UIUC also allowed these students to walk again with the name of their choosing.

If your name was misread during a stage crossing ceremony, the team encourages students to reach out to the registrar. You can email the registrar at registrar@illinois.edu.