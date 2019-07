LINCOLN, Ill. (WCIA) — A transgender woman who said she was sexually assaulted and beaten while in prison was released early. Deon Strawberry Hampton was released from Logan Correctional Center Monday.

She was serving a 10-year sentence for burglary and wasn’t supposed to be released until 2021. She was originally incarcerated at men’s facilities before being transferred to a women’s prison last year.

The Illinois Prisoner Review Board said she was eligible for release for good conduct.