Transfer to become a deputy

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Experienced law enforcement officers can take part in a lateral transfer program offered by the sheriff’s office.

Recently approved by the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Merit Commission, the program allows candidates to bypass traditional application and testing procedures. If accepted, a law enforcement officer could be immediately hired and begin field training as a sheriff’s deputy or court security officer.

Offering the program allows the sheriff’s office to hire experienced officers with an instant level of knowledge and professionalism without having to wait for them to attend a training academy and graduate.

Those who are interested are instructed to:

Click on careers

Review the Lateral Transfer link

Download application (Fill in “Lateral transfer for Deputy/Court Security on Position Desired line)

Complete full application

Hand deliver to Sheriff’s Records

