Transcendence Broadcasting Inc. to celebrate opening

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Business Association along with city officials will help celebrate the opening of Transcendence Broadcasting Inc. with a ribbon cutting.

The event will take place on Monday, December 30 at 10:30 a.m. at 206 West Main Street.

Transcendence Broadcasting Inc. is a multimedia production firm led by Nancy and Gene Koprowski. They are producers/directors/writers of content for PBS, CBS Newsradio, The Wall Street Journal, and Forbes Magazine, among others.

There amazing work has led them to become Emmy Award Nominees. Transcendence Broadcasting Inc. relocated from Chicago and are excited to be a part of the Urbana community.

Transcendence Broadcasting Inc. plans to produce content that transcends old and new media boundaries.

They are also pleased that their most recent film, The Frank Capra Story: A Wonderful Life, highlights the career of the famed director Frank Capra. It is airing on WTTW/PBS Chicago on December 29 and December 30 and is streaming currently nationally on PBS Passport.