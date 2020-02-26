Training session to start for CASA volunteers

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — One organization is giving an opportunity for people to learn how to help children in the court system.

Court Appointed Special Advocates of Vermilion and Edgar Counties is holding a training class at the Paris Community Hospital. The first day of class is March 10 at 5 p.m.

Officials said this program is a new flex training session for those who want to help children in their community, but have a busy schedule. There will only be five in-class sessions and the rest of the material will be available online.

If you are interested in signing up for training, you can call (217) 446-5975.

For more information, click here.