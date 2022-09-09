RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A truck was hit by a train in Rantoul early Friday morning, according to Rantoul Police Department officials.

Rantoul Police Department, Rantoul Fire Department, and AMT Ambulance service arrived at a railroad crossing at Liberty Avenue and Chandler Road around 9 a.m. to a train versus truck accident.

Upon arrival, officers found an overturned 2006 Dodge truck in the waterway along the west side of the railroad tracks. They said the driver, a 49-year-old man from Urbana, was alert and able to speak to officers.

The driver was rescued from his truck by the Rantoul Fire Department and transported to a local hospital.

The accident is under investigation by the Rantoul Police Department and the Canadian National Railroad Police Department.