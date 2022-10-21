STONINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A freight train has derailed in Stonington Friday.

Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp has confirmed that a freight train was derailed near the railroad crossing on American Legion Drive after it hit a Trackmobile railcar mover. The Trackmobile was getting ready to be hooked up to a different train car when it crossed in front of the train.

Photos of the train derailing

The train hit a 69-year-old male Legacy Grain worker and killed them.

“It is with profound regret that Legacy Grain must share that one of our employees has been involved in a fatal accident at our Stonington Facility,” a statement from the company reads. “We have closed all locations as we attend to this tragedy. Right now our top priority is to support the employee’s family, as well as our co-workers, during this difficult time.”

The locomotive in front spilled diesel fuel after the derailment. Taylorville Fire Department and the Decatur Fire Department are cleaning up the fuel. Kettelkamp said the spilled fuel is no threat to Stonington.

The sheriff has scheduled an autopsy for the worker.