SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Lincoln Home National Historic Site is looking for volunteers to join the “Trails and Rails” program.

“Trails and Rails” is a partnership between Amtrak and the National Park Service in which volunteers speak with passengers about local history, natural and cultural resources and landmarks along the route from Springfield to Chicago.

The program is currently accepting applications for volunteers from Central Illinois who are able to work two full-day shifts per month. All applicants must be at least 18-years-old and be able to lift a 35-pound suitcase and walk up and down stairs.

“Trails and Rails” runs on the weekend from June to August.