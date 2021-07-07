Trailer burnt after fire breaks out in scrap pile at Bryant Industries

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The smoke could be seen for miles and in the end, a dump trailer for a semi-truck was destroyed.
Kickapoo Fire Chief Rory Lester says 17 fire departments responded Tuesday night after smoke was seeing coming from behind Bryant Industries. That’s a recycling center just west of Danville.
The call went out at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. The chief says crews worked for five hours to put it out.
No one was hurt. Lester adds the cause is under investigation.
The following departments were called to the scene:
- Kickapoo Fire Protection District
- Lynch Area Fire Protection District
- Catlin Fire Protection District
- Bismarck Community fire Protection District
- Tilton Fire Department
- Homer Fire Protection District
- Westville Area Fire Protection District
- Bluegrass Fire Protection District
- Eastern Prairie Fire Protection District
- Sidell Fire & Rescue
- Fairmount Fire Department
- Fithian Muncie Collison (FMC) Fire Protection District
- Georgetown Fire Department
- Rossville Fire Department
- Hoopeston Fire Department
- Broadlands Fire Protection District.
Chief Lester also says several businesses in Tilton brought food to firefighters at the scene. That includes Casey’s, County Market, and Burger King.