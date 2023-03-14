URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Traffic on a street in Urbana be rerouted later this week as crews from the University of Illinois remove trees from the side of the road.

Weather permitting, the westbound lanes of Florida Avenue will close at 6 a.m. between Lincoln Avenue and Maryland Drive. Access to properties along Florida will be maintained, but no thru traffic will be allowed.

Traffic will be directed onto West Pennsylvania Avenue via Maryland and Lincoln for passage around the closure. Westbound Florida is expected to reopen at 3:30 p.m. that same day.

Drivers are encouraged to drive carefully through this and all other construction areas.