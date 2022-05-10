CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Part of a street on the University of Illinois campus will close next week as crews replace a water main and reconstruct the pavement.

Weather permitting, the southbound lane of Fourth Street between Daniel Street and Armory Avenue will close on Monday. Fourth Street will serve as a one-way, northbound traffic-only road for the duration of the closure, which is expected to last all summer. The project is expected to be complete by mid-September.

People driving in the area are encouraged to use alternate routes of travel when possible. If they must drive through the construction area, people are advised to proceed with caution, paying close attention to construction signs, traffic control devices and marked detours. Cars should not be parked on the street near the construction zone or in areas that are marked “No Parking.”