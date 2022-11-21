URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Urbana announced on Monday that a water main repair will result in a pair of lane closures on Springfield Avenue in the next two weeks.

Starting at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, the eastbound lane of Springfield will be closing to traffic to allow to the repair and subsequent reconstruction of the road surface. The closure will end at 5 p.m. the same day but will resume at 7 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28. The second closure will end on Friday, Dec. 2.

Access to all properties in the affected block of Springfield will be maintained. All other traffic will be detoured around the closure by way of Green Street, with the detour route marked.

Drivers are encouraged to drive with caution through this and all other construction areas.