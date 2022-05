URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A street in Urbana will be closing later this week in order to allow for the installation of new water main.

South Gregory Street will close to traffic at 7 a.m. on May 27 between West Green Street and Springfield Avenue. Access to properties along this block will be maintained, but no through traffic will be allowed. The street will reopen at 5 p.m. on June 6.

Drivers are encouraged to drive carefully through this and all other construction areas.