URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Several street lanes in Urbana with be narrowed or closed entirely this and next week to allow for the installation of a water main.

The construction will take place in the area of Springfield and Lincoln Avenues. Weather permitting, the following closures will begin at 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

The eastbound lane of Springfield between Harvey Street and Lincoln will be narrowed

The eastbound thru lane and right turn lane of Springfield will be closed between Gregory Street and Lincoln

The far right southbound lane of Lincoln will be closed between Springfield and Green Street

These closures are expected to end on Friday, July 22.

Access will be maintained to all properties in this area during construction. Drivers are encouraged to drive carefully through the construction area.