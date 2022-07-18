URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Several roads in Urbana will see lane closures and narrowing later this week as crews install a new water main for Illinois American Water Company.

Weather permitting, the following closures and traffic changes will begin at 7 a.m. on Wednesday:

The southbound lane of North Busey Avenue will be closed to through traffic between Springfield Avenue and West Stoughton Street

The northbound lane of Coler Avenue will be closed to through traffic between West Elm Street and Springfield Avenue

Springfield Avenue will be narrowed at the intersections with Busey and Coler Avenues

Access to properties in the construction zone will be maintained for the duration of the project, which is expected to wrap up at 5 p.m. on July 27.

Drivers are encouraged to drive carefully through this and other construction zones.