CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A water main break currently has traffic being diverted away from one intersection in Champaign.

The break happened at the intersection of Neil Street and Hessel Boulevard and city officials described it as “major.” Crews from Illinois American Water Company and the city’s Public Works Department are on the scene working to resolve the issue.

Drivers are urged to use caution if in the area or avoid the area altogether due to the amount of water.

This is a developing story.