RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — The Village of Rantoul is adjusting traffic flows this weekend around the Rantoul Family Sports Complex in anticipation of increased crowds and vehicle traffic.

Beginning early Saturday and Sunday mornings, barricades will be placed to limit traffic along South Murray Road between Stone Bridge Drive and County Road 2900 N. General traffic will be redirected onto Stone Bridge and CR 2900 N while Murray will be limited to only those who are attending events at the sports complex.

As the area clears Saturday and Sunday evenings, the barricades will be removed and Murray will reopen for general use overnight.

Anyone with questions can contact Scott Eisenhauer, Village Administrator, at 217-892-6801 or Ryan Reid, Sports Complex Director, at 217-893-5731.