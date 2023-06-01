URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A portion of Clark Street in Urbana will be closing next week in order to allow crews to repair a water service line, city officials announced.

The closure, located between North Lincoln Avenue and North Busey Avenue, will start Monday at 7 a.m. and last throughout the week. City officials said access will be maintained to all properties along Clark Street during the project, but no through traffic will be allowed.

Courtesy: City of Urbana

The city encouraged drivers to travel carefully through this and all construction areas. They thanked everyone in advance for their patience and cooperation during this project.

The road is scheduled to reopen at 5 p.m. on Friday, June 9, weather permitting.