CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One lane of University Avenue will be closed beginning Thursday, July 13, the City of Champaign announced.

The closure, between Neil Street and Market Street, is so crews can install a sign on University Avenue. City officials said one lane of Walnut Street between Logan Street and University Avenue will also be closed Thursday.

The city said the sidewalks adjacent to the property at 17 East University Avenue will also be closed. They said they appreciate the cooperation of travelers in the area and encouraged caution when traveling through work zones.

Both closures will end by the end of the day.