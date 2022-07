CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Construction crews will be closing a lane on University Avenue in downtown Champaign this week in order to install amenities atop a building rooftop.

University will close between Neil and Walnut Streets to allow for the installation at 9 East University. The closure will last from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., during which eastbound traffic will be reduced to one lane.

The City of Champaign said that it appreciates the cooperation of travelers in the area and encouraged caution.