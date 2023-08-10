Update at 6:40 p.m.

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police have confirmed that at least one person died in the crash east of Decatur Thursday afternoon.

IDOT personnel are redirecting westbound traffic off Route 36 and onto Illinois Route 32. Eastbound traffic is being directed onto County Line Road.

Original article

U.S. Route 36 is currently shut down east of Decatur due to a two-vehicle crash, State Police reported.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection with Prairie Valley Road. Officials said injuries were reported, but they provided no details on the severity of those injuries.

The road has been shut down since the crash happened and it remains shut down as of 6 p.m.

This is a developing story.