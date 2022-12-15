Update 11:20 a.m.

LONG CREEK, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police officials have confirmed that Thursday morning’s crash on U.S. Route 36 was a deadly hit-and-run incident.

The crash involved one pedestrian who state troopers said died from their injuries. The pedestrian strike happened at 7 a.m. at the intersection of Route 36 and Salem School Road.

The investigation is only just beginning and no further information was provided.

Route 36 was shut down for over four hours, but reopened to traffic at 11:16 a.m.

Original article

LONG CREEK, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police are asking drivers to find an alternate route after a crash involving personal injury occurred on U.S. Route 36. The crash happened around 8:30 this morning near Salem School Road in Long Creek. ISP is closing the route until further notice.